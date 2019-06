SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Daphne owners of Little Caesars are excited to offer free pizza today at Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort.

According to Prodisee Pantry, the owners contacted the Little Caesars LOVE Kitchen two years ago. Typically, the LOVE Kitchen makes appearances at disaster sites across the country.

The truck is providing free pizza from 10 a.m. until noon today at Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort.