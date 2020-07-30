18-wheeler found abandoned at Gautier rest stop, trucker missing

GAUTIER, Miss. (AP) – Authorities are calling the disappearance of a truck driver in Mississippi “really suspicious” after his 18-wheeler was found abandoned at a rest stop. Gautier’s interim police chief told news outlets Wednesday that Dimitri Rai Williams was last seen parking at the highway stop early Monday. Investigators say Williams was spotted getting out of the tractor-trailer and into a black SUV that had been following him. Officials say he was headed to Georgia from California. His employer said he often checked in, so the company used GPS to track the truck after Williams failed to make contact. The Biloxi Sun Herald reports police recovered his cellphone, but wouldn’t say where.

