18-wheeler crash on I-65 in Saraland diverts traffic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-wheeler crash on I-65 northbound at Exit 13 caused traffic to be rerouted along Industrial Parkway Wednesday night.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a vehicle fire caused the road closure.

The 18-wheeler was on its side along I-65. No word yet on the extent of the driver’s injuries.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories