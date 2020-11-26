18-wheeler crash on I-65 in Saraland diverts traffic

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-wheeler crash on I-65 northbound at Exit 13 caused traffic to be rerouted along Industrial Parkway Wednesday night.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a vehicle fire caused the road closure.
The 18-wheeler was on its side along I-65. No word yet on the extent of the driver’s injuries.
