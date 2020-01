ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing endangered 16-year-old.

Stephen Rush was last seen at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Fort Deposit Drive. Rush has brown hair, blue eyes, he is 5’5, 133 lbs. He was wearing blue pants, a blue shirt and a red hat.

If you know where he can be located or see him, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

LATEST STORIES