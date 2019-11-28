154 pounds of bologna seized at border

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WITI) — Florence Teeters went hunting with her son Bill on her land in in Price County, Wisconsin — and bagged a buck at the age of 104.

“She was born in 1915 and raised in Phillips,” Bill, her youngest of five children told WMTV. Bill said his mom sat with him in his blind last year, and told him she wanted to get a license. Bill agreed, and she received her hunting license in time for the start of the 2019 season.