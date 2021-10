MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police found a gun in the car a 15-year-old was driving early Tuesday morning.

The 15-year-old was driving near the intersection of Duval and Quail streets at about 1:24 a.m. when officers tried to pull him over. The teen finally stopped about three miles away, on Airport Boulevard near Florida Street. Officers say they found a gun inside the car.

The teen was taken into custody and transported to Strickland Youth Center.