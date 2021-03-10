14-year-old Mississippi girl arrested in 19-year-old’s death

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

News agencies report the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the Fontainebleau community of Jackson County. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Mikell Gordon of Ocean Springs was found lying in the road when authorities arrived. An autopsy is pending.

The 14-year-old suspect faces a manslaughter charge and is being held at the Jackson County jail. Her name has not yet been released and it was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.