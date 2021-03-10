14-year-old Mississippi girl arrested in 19-year-old’s death

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

News agencies report the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the Fontainebleau community of Jackson County. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Mikell Gordon of Ocean Springs was found lying in the road when authorities arrived. An autopsy is pending.

The 14-year-old suspect faces a manslaughter charge and is being held at the Jackson County jail. Her name has not yet been released and it was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories