14-year-old missing in Bayou La Batre

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jacob Matthew Harmon left his home on Dec. 3 and did not return. He was last seen in the area of Satsuma Street in Bayou La Batre. Harmon is 5’7″, 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

