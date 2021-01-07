14-year-old arrested for Pascagoula shooting that killed 15-year-old

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula police have arrested a 14-year-old boy for a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy.

At about 5 p.m. Jan. 6, Pascagoula police officers were dispatched to Argentina Street regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who was struck by gunfire. He was transported to Singing River Hospital, where he later died.

Police have a 14-year-old boy in custody. Pascagoula Police Department and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

