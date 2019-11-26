13-year-old Food Network competitor hosts cupcake decorating class

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Brooklyn Kyzar got the chance to share her passion with other kids in her community this week.

The 13-year-old was featured on the Food Network’s Kid’s Baking Championship last year.

While the competition is over, Kyzar is still in the baking game, running her own made-to-order baking business out her home.

Her latest kitchen endeavor – hosting a cupcake decorating class in her hometown of Silverhill.

“It was awesome to see them interacting with what I love doing and it filled me with great joy to see the happiness on their faces,” she said. “It feels great to be an inspiration to others. They were such a great group.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida