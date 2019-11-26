13-year-old Food Network competitor hosts cupcake decorating class

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Brooklyn Kyzar got the chance to share her passion with other kids in her community this week.

The 13-year-old was featured on the Food Network’s Kid’s Baking Championship last year.

While the competition is over, Kyzar is still in the baking game, running her own made-to-order baking business out her home.

Her latest kitchen endeavor – hosting a cupcake decorating class in her hometown of Silverhill.

“It was awesome to see them interacting with what I love doing and it filled me with great joy to see the happiness on their faces,” she said. “It feels great to be an inspiration to others. They were such a great group.”