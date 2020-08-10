13-year-old arrested in fatal Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old has been arrested following a fatal shooting in Biloxi. According to our sister station WLOX, the shooting happened Sunday afternoon around 4pm. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers say the victim was hanging out with friends at the Covenant Square apartments. The 13-year-old suspect began to play with a gun, which discharged and hit the victim. The 13-year-old has been charged as an adult with manslaughter. The suspect’s bond has been set at $250,000. The suspect was then taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. The victim’s identity has not been shared. The investigation continues.

