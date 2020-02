Mobile, Ala. (CNN-TV)–

General Mills announced that it will soon introduce a super-healthy but very expensive new cereal. It’s called “Morning Summit.” The new cereal includes a variety of healthy ingredients like dried cherries and cranberries, pumpkin seeds and almonds. It even contains organic coconut oil, but get this! The box will sell for $13 for a regular box.



The average price of a box of cereal is just over three dollars.