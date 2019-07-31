Summerdale theft suspect arrested in Greenville

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have released the following information regarding thefts in the Marsh Bridges subdivision.

Yesterday afternoon, 7-30-2019, Officers with the Greenville Police Department and deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office came into contact with Justin Edward Speer. He was located on a suspicious person call from a local resident who saw him come onto her porch. While talking to Mr. Speer, they noticed that he fit the general description of the suspect we were looking for in regards to the recent vehicle burglaries and vehicle theft. Further investigation found that some items of property from various vehicle burglaries were found in Mr. Speer’s possession including a .22 caliber handgun belonging to a victim of the vehicle theft in Summerdale Alabama. Mr. Speers was arrested and placed in the Butler County Jail for Receiving Stolen Property by Butler County Authorities while awaiting further charges from Baldwin County Alabama. Mr. Speer invoked his right to counsel and refused to make any statements. Mr. Speer is being charged with Theft of Property First Degree, for the stolen pickup truck, and other stolen items are being matched to the appropriate victims and additional charges will be forthcoming. Mr Speer is also wanted by West Virginia Authorities for violating his probation in that state.





We want to thank the Greenville Police Department, The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Alaina Harvey of the West Virginia State Probation Office in Lincoln West Virginia for their much needed assistance in this case.