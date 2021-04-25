12 years later, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office remembers deputies killed in line of duty

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been 12 years since Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies Burt Lopez and Warren “Skip” York were shot and killed in the line of duty.

On April 25, 2009, the deputies were fatally wounded while attempting to arrest a man that had been involved in a domestic violence incident earlier that morning in Fort Walton Beach. 28-year old Joshua Cartwright, of Fort Walton Beach, shot and killed both Deputy Lopez and Deputy York at the Shoal River Gun Club shortly before 1 p.m. that day. Cartwright was later shot and killed by Walton County deputies after he shot at deputies following a pursuit in Walton County.

Recently, the widow Deputy York, Janel York, met a K9 named in honor of him.