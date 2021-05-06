12-year-old motorcycle crash survivor makes miraculous recovery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, this week marks one year since a horrific motorcycle accident, where a 12 year old boy was severely injured and his grandfather killed.

Caleb Springston was riding on the back of his grandfather’s motorcycle back in May 2020 when a driver hit them head-on. His grandfather, James Turner was killed. Springston has brain damage, among other injuries. A year later, Caleb is making a lot of progress.

Caleb’s mom, Nancy, says no one expected Caleb to do as well as he has. He is learning to walk on his own and is talking too. Everyone calls him a “miracle.” He has had several brain surgeries over the last year.

“It’s a lot different than it was a year ago. We didn’t know if he was going to be able to walk or talk, or have any sense of normalcy. But, he is showing it. He is getting up and walking with his walker, using his left side more. His left side was severely damaged. He can eat solid foods now. He was in a coma-type state,” Livingston said.

Springston appreciates the help of the community over the past year. She says the motorcycle community has been phenomenal. They purchased a van for her. They also gave her family $8,000 raised during a poker run. She was very grateful because Caleb has spent a lot of time in Birmingham for surgeries and therapy.

“It’s wonderful that so many people care about my son’s life and his progress and everything like that,” Nancy Springston said.

Springston hopes Caleb will one day be able to walk on his own. She believes it will happen.

“Its all up to God. If it wasn’t for God, Caleb wouldn’t be here,” Livingston said.