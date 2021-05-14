12-year-old explains why he decided to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday night in downtown Mobile at Art Walk, anyone ages 12 and older could get a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. It’s the first time the vaccine was given out to the 12- to 15-year-olds at the event.

Finn Jasgur told WKRG News 5 he had been waiting to finally be able to get his shot. His mom Jennifer said if they were not able to get him an appointment on the first day, they were planning on bringing him to Art Walk for his vaccine.

Jennifer Jasgur said, “This has been a tough year having to stay at home. He’s such an active child and lots of different extra curriculars, and he’s very extroverted, and having to kinda stay home it’s been tough, so we were more than ready.”

The only person possibly more ready than Jennifer to get the vaccine was Finn himself. He said, “The second it got upgraded to a pandemic, I, my first thought was I really hope they release a vaccine soon, and well, it wasn’t soon, especially for me since I’m a kid.”

Finn said he hopes other people get vaccinated so things can go back to normal. Health officials report kids can feel the same side effects as adults. Finn explained how he’s been feeling. He said, “Yesterday a few hours after [the] vaccine, I had a sore-ish arm. Today, this morning I had a headache, my arm’s been sore all day, but it seems that the soreness is finally wearing off which I am happy about.”

As parents across the country begin making the same decisions for their children, Jennifer told WKRG News 5 why she let Finn get the Pfizer shot. She said, “I think it’s much more scary the possibility of your child getting COVID and potentially having long-term impacts than it is any type of vaccine.”

For any 12-year-olds who are on the fence about the decision, Finn said, “Personally, my advice would be read the CDC websites. Actually take in this information. Research if you’re not sure.”