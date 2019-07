PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) Pine Forest Road at West Nine Mile Road is closed as authorities investigate a fatal crash.

The crash, which happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Monday, is the second fatal crash overnight in Escambia County, Florida. Just hours earlier, two people were killed on County Road 95A at Coweta Road in Cantonment.

Article updated at 7 a.m. with additional information.