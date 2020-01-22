11-year old set three state fishing records!

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources says an 11-year old from Gautier is now the proud holder of three state fishing records!

BILOXI, Miss. – The state Commission on Marine Resources certified three youth division state fishing records at today’s monthly meeting.

Photo courtesy MS Department of Marine Resources

Blake Bosarge, 11, of Gautier set the state records using conventional tackle for Knobbed Porgy (Calamus nodosus) with a fish weighing 1 pound, 4.8 ounces; a Spanish Flag (Gonioplectrus hispanus) with a fish weighing 10.98 ounces; Vermilion Snapper (Rhomboplites aurorubens) with a fish weighing 2 pounds, 9 ounces.

Photo courtesy MS Department of Marine Resources

Record vermillion snapper Photo courtesy MS Department of Marine Resources

