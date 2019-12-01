11-year-old found safe after leaving home with person she met on TikTok

UPDATE:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a 11-year-old has been found safe after leaving her home in Whitehaven on Saturday morning with a person she met on TikTok.

Lakeriya McNeil had been reported missing from the 1700 block of Victoria Road around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Lakeriya McNeil, 11

Memphis Police said McNeil, 11, left the house on her own free will with a girl friend she met on the popular video social media app TikTok, along with a man and a woman. She had not been seen or heard from since then.

McNeil’s mother told police she had not been able to get in contact with her daughter.

Police say that Lakeriya has been found unharmed, and is returning home with her parents.

This story is developing, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.





McNeal is described by police as being 4-foot-3, 55 pounds with a light complexion. She has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a shirt with hearts on it and black pants.

The suspect who McNeal allegedly met on TikTok was described as a black man with a blonde twist in his hair.