FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSMiami) — An 11-year-old boy, on vacation with his family, was apparently bitten by a shark Wednesday morning off the beach in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials, the boy suffered a foot injury while in the water behind the Ritz Carlton Hotel located along North Fort Lauderdale Beach, and it is believed to be a shark bite.

The boy suffered a minor abrasion and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.