MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman says she bought a gift card at the Walgreens on Government Street near Downtown Mobile for $250, but when she got home the card had a zero balance.

News 5 spoke to Mobile Police and the Mobile County Sheriff and they said they hadn’t heard of this scam just yet, but police in Montgomery have already seen it happen as recently as the end of June.

Alex Brown went to buy her boyfriend a birthday gift. She said, “I just picked up the first gift card and put $250 on it.” When she got home and checked the card’s balance on July 22nd, it said it was expired, so she called the card company.

Brown said, “She said that the card had never even been activated, and so I went back into the Walgreens and they said that it had been activated on their end.”

She went home again wondering what was wrong with the gift card, when she noticed something off with her card’s packaging. She said, “There had been a piece of paper glued to the back of the slot that had a fake number on it and did not match any of the numbers on the card or on the packaging.”

Looking at her card, you can see the numbers on the printed barcode and the barcode on the card are not the same. Brown went back to the store about thirty minutes before our interview and decided to see if anyone else could be at risk of getting scammed.

Brown said, “I looked through the gift card section and there was three other cards that I found just right off the bat that had been tampered with that were just like mine let the manager know and hopefully they’re going to take care of it.”

Luckily, Brown said, the card company was able to put the money back on the card quickly.