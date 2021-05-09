10-year-old Pace boy in critical condition after being hit by car on Gulf Boulevard

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 10-year-old Pace boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a car on Gulf Boulevard Sunday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report says at about 7:12 p.m., the boy got out of a car that was stopped in traffic and darted across both lanes of Gulf Boulevard, where he was then struck by a car in the westbound lane, just east of Indiana Street.

The child was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital by helicopter where he is expected to recover from his injuries. FHP says the child was not wearing any type of safety equipment, the roadway was dark, there was limited shoulder on the roadway, and the Nissan stopped immediately after the crash in the roadway.

The driver of the Nissan was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license.