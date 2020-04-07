10 puppies dumped at Mobile SPCA gate Tuesday, caretakers needed

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile SPCA says someone dumped 10 2-week-old puppies at their gate Tuesday. They’ve found a foster/caretaker for four of the puppies, but they still need help with the others.

Send an email to robin@mobilespca.org if you can help.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories