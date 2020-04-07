10 puppies dumped at Mobile SPCA gate Tuesday, caretakers needed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile SPCA says someone dumped 10 2-week-old puppies at their gate Tuesday. They’ve found a foster/caretaker for four of the puppies, but they still need help with the others.
Send an email to robin@mobilespca.org if you can help.
