1 person killed, child injured in apartment fire

Top Stories

by: WIAT Staff, Hunter Drinkard

Posted: / Updated:

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and a child is suffering from smoke inhalation after an early morning apartment fire in Woodstock.

According to the Green Pond Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. at the Cedar Ridge Apartments on Old Stagecoach Road.

Authorities told CBS 42 it took over two hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames. Approximately eight or nine units were damaged during the fire.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist those families affected.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories