1 person injured in Okaloosa County shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person this afternoon on Cat Mar Road east of Niceville.

The OCSO received a 911 call around 2:41 p.m. in reference to shots being fired. One person is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Investigators are trying to locate 16-year-old Richard Grice, who they believe may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or Grice’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com. or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.

