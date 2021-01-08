$1 million private grant committed to computer science in MS schools

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) – An organization says it is committing $1 million to help Mississippi school districts start computer science classes. The money is coming from C Spire Foundation, a charity connected to the Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology company C Spire.

A company news release says C Spire will ask Mississippi legislators this year to consider making computer science classes available in all elementary schools, middle schools and high schools by 2024-25. The release says 48% of Mississippi high schools currently teach computer science.