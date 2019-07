DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12. Keith Gilbert, Jr., is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.

Investigators say the victim’s mother came forward to make the report. Gilbert was identified as a suspect following several interviews. The 8-year-old says Gilbert touched her inappropriately touched her.