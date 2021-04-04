1 killed, more injured in Patton Park shooting in Birmingham on Easter Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/WKRG) — UPDATE — Birmingham Police say one woman was found dead with gunshot wounds and more were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police say there were hundreds of people in the park when bullets started flying. In a press conference, police report the shooting started with two men arguing in the park.

Officers say two people were taken to a hospital in serious condition and another with life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL — A shooting at Patton Park took the life of one and hospitalized three on Easter Sunday.

The Birmingham Police Department responded to a shooting at Patton Park Sunday around 7 p.m. where one person was killed and three were injured.

Two individuals were taken to a local hospital in serious condition and another with life-threatening injuries.