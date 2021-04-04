1 killed, more injured in Patton Park shooting in Birmingham on Easter Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/WKRG) — UPDATE — Birmingham Police say one woman was found dead with gunshot wounds and more were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police say there were hundreds of people in the park when bullets started flying. In a press conference, police report the shooting started with two men arguing in the park.

Officers say two people were taken to a hospital in serious condition and another with life-threatening injuries.

