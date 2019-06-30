1 dead in mobile home fire in McIntosh

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a single-wide mobile home in McIntosh caught on fire.

The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Frank Snow Drive at 5:20 a.m. Firefighters were able to knock down the door and pull the occupant out, but they were already deceased.

Fairford Volunteer Fire Department, Wagarville Fire, Charity Chapel Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, McIntosh Police Department, ASAP EMS of Alabama and Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the scene.