UPDATE: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing, Birmingham Police confirms

1 dead after accident involving school bus in Tuscaloosa

by: Ariel CochranPosted: Oct 17, 2019 / 08:09 AM GMT-0500 / Updated: Oct 17, 2019 / 08:33 AM GMT-0500

Oct. 17, 2019. Courtesy of CBS 42 Reporter Tim Reid

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police Department Lt. Richardson confirms with our sister station CBS 42 that one person has died in an accident involving a school bus. The accident occurred on Highway 69 Southbound near Canterbury Road in Tuscaloosa.

No one on the school bus was injured.

The victim was the driver of a vehicle that read-ended the bus during the incident.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

