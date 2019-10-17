1 dead after accident involving school bus in Tuscaloosa

by: Ariel CochranPosted: Oct 17, 2019 / 08:09 AM GMT-0500 / Updated: Oct 17, 2019 / 08:33 AM GMT-0500
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police Department Lt. Richardson confirms with our sister station CBS 42 that one person has died in an accident involving a school bus. The accident occurred on Highway 69 Southbound near Canterbury Road in Tuscaloosa.
No one on the school bus was injured.
The victim was the driver of a vehicle that read-ended the bus during the incident.
One of the vehicles involved in the accident
