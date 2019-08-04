1 dead, 1 wounded in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead and another is wounded after a Saturday evening shooting.

At about 6:30 p.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of N. Corry Field Road in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and another man was shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation. A vehicle of interest in the investigation is a White Ford Taurus.

If you have any information, contact either the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or Crimestoppers at 850-433-STOP (7867).