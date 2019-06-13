Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Traffic
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Pet of the Week
Faith Time
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Live: CBSN
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Our Stations
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Top Stories
Daphne Taco Bell shuts down
Plane makes emergency landing on CR 32 in Fairhope
Newsfeed Now for June 14: TN pastor’s anti-LGBT sermons; What’s next for Sarah Sanders?
Former ALEA Director Spencer Collier arrested in Daphne
Chicago investment firm takes majority stake in Whataburger
More Top Stories Headlines
Gov. Ivey releases statement on controversial facility in Thomasville
OWA opens ‘Mystic Mansion’ ride
Gov. DeSantis in Okaloosa County signs bill banning sanctuary policies in Florida
39th Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 15 in Brewton, AL
Watch Live at 11am: Newsfeed Now
West Virginia police officers receive new bulletproof vests from 11-year-old boy
Mobile man killed in crash on McFarland Road
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expected to sign bill banning ‘sanctuary cities’
WKRG motorcyclists share experiences on the road
Pensacola City Council approves YMCA land swap for more soccer fields