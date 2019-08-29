Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile/Downtown
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Back to School
Top Stories
Georgia kayaker chased by 360-pound gator: ‘I just paddled’
UPDATE: Person dies after being thrown from vehicle into Mobile Bay
Man sues Popeyes over sold-out chicken sandwich: ‘I can’t get happy’
Heartwarming photo shows officer walking elderly woman home
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Geaux Black and Gold
Top Stories
Venezuela basketball team hopes to send home some good news
Top Stories
Jerry Jones: Dallas prepping to play without missing Elliott
LEADING OFF: Wild-card hopefuls set for key weekend series
Federer, Djokovic hope for smoother 3rd round at US Open
Moss runs for TD, No. 14 Utah beats BYU 30-12 in opener
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Special Reports
RESCAN YOUR TV ON OR AFTER SEPT. 6
Celebrating July 4th Safety
Motorcycle Safety
Taking a Toll
Riales Restaurant Report Card
Community
Community Calendar
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Golden Apple
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
Final Hill-Kelly Movie – Friday 9/20 with Pensacola Humane Society
Top Stories
Seinfeld Prize Pack Giveaway
Top Stories
Seinfeld is Heading to GCCW!
Catch a FREE Hill-Kelly Movie in the Park Friday Night!
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Series Premiere THURSDAY on GCCW
GCCW Back-To-School Tips with Tori B.
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
LIVE UPDATE: Dorian now Category 2 storm moving toward Florida
The Mel Robbins Show
Behind the Scenes: What is Mel Robbins’ 5 Second Rule?
WATCH: First look at the Mel Robbins Show
Get tickets to the Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins: 5 things to know before watching the show
The Mel Robbins Show: Meet Mel
Follow The Mel Robbins Show on Facebook
Don't Miss
Survey: 45 percent of Americans wear underwear for 2 days or longer
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Person dies after being thrown from vehicle into Mobile Bay
New Hampshire mom wins battle over ‘PB4WEGO’ vanity plate
7 AM UPDATE: Dorian may hit Florida harder than expected
Hurricane Dorian now a category 2 hurricane, forecast to become a category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida East Coast
Man found shot in Daphne neighborhood