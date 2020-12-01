The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021

WKRG and the Gulf Coast CW wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, WKRG and the Gulf Coast CW will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named the Gulf Coast’s Woman of the Year. From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

PLEASE NOMINATE A REMARKABLE WOMAN BELOW:

LATEST STORIES: