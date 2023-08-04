MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As children grow up, parents are encouraged to schedule routine well visits. It is important for children to have well visits to make sure they are reaching their developmental milestones.
Dr. Perrin Windham from USA Health joined us on The Doctor is In to discuss the importance of well child visits.
Dr. Windham answered the following questions in the video above:
- How important are well child visits?
- When should a parent bring their child in for the first time?
- What should we be looking for in developmental milestones?
- Are vaccines included in the well child visits?
- Where can people find more information?