MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In from USA Health is Allen Broome, Pharm.D. He is here to discuss the danger of fentanyl.

Watch above for answers to the following questions:

What is fentanyl?

What risk does it pose to adults and children?

Drug dealers are hiding it in their drugs. Why?

Which drugs have been laced with fentanyl?

How much of the drug does someone need to take for it to be fatal?

Why is awareness important?

Where can we get more information?

