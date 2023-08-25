MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The idea of creating a blueprint of your tumor might be hard to grasp, but tumor profiling is a new type of testing that gives a detailed analysis of your tumor.
Dr. Michael Meshad, medical oncologist at the Southern Cancer Center, joined WKRG on The Doctor is In to discuss tumor profiling.
Dr. Meshad answers the following questions in the video above:
- What is tumor profiling?
- What type of sample do you need for the test?
- What types of tests are run on the sample?
- How do the test results affect which treatment you choose?
- How do you match the right treatment with the right patient?