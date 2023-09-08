MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Total hip and knee replacement surgeries are some of the most successful surgeries in orthopedics.
Nate Sbravati, orthopedic surgeon from Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic, joined us on The Doctor is In to discuss total joint replacement.
Dr. Sbravati answers the following questions in the video above:
- When should someone consider having a hip or knee replacement?
- What has changed for hip and knee replacement in the last few years?
- What can patients do after a hip or knee replacement?
- Do people have to stay in the hospital?