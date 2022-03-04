MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring-time conditions come early in south Alabama, and that means pollen and other allergens. With so much pollen hanging in the air, some people might wonder: when do I need to see an allergist about my symptoms?

Dr. Robert Greer, an allergist with USA Health, joined WKRG News 5 for The Doctor Is In. He answers questions about when to see an allergist, plus he talks about all of the issues allergists can treat.

Every season brings its own allergy challenges. The cool weather that comes in during Fall mean challenges for people with asthma, too. Check out the full video for more information.