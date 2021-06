GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) -- Three weeks into hurricane season, and newcomers like Bryan Jones of Foley are getting their first taste of what a tropical system can do to this part of the Gulf Coast. "I think it's beautiful the waves and all," he says.

That beauty can be deadly even without a direct hit from a storm. "The dirty side, the east side that we're going to be on, we're going to get significant rainfall, higher than normal surf conditions, deadly rip currents," Gulf Shores spokesman Grant Brown said.