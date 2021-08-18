The Doctor Is In: What you need to know about knee replacement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Matt Barber from the Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic in Mobile joined WKRG News 5 on Aug. 13 to talk about knee replacement.

Barber said knee replacements are one of the most common elective surgical procedures in the country, but that doesn’t mean they’re for everyone. He explores all non-surgical options with patients before considering proceedures.

For patients who do have surgery, Barber breaks down the importance of the procedure, safety concerns, and some tips on how to make recovery a little easier. Watch the full video above.