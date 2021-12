MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many people may remember scoliosis tests in school. Dr. Tyler McDonald from USA joined WKRG News 5 to talk about adolescent idiopathic scoliosis.

McDonald explains that there are many kinds of scoliosis that can impact children. AIS, he said, is by far the most common.

Check out the video above for more information about AID.