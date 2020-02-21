The Doctor is In: Understanding Your Genetics & Your Risk for Cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Michael Meshad with the Southern Cancer Center is talking about “Understanding Your Genetics & Your Risk for Cancer.”

Dr. Meshad will discuss what your genes are, what a broken or mutated gene means, how testing can identify genetic mutations, and how Southern Cancer Center is using this genetic information to determine your risk of developing cancer in the future.

