The Doctor Is In: Understanding autoimmune disorders

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Sonia Savani from USA Health joined WKRG News 5 for The Doctor Is In to talk about autoimmune disorders.

What is an autoimmune disease? Dr. Savani explains.

“Autoimmune disease are diseases where your immune system is hyperactive,” said Savani. “The immune system starts attacking parts of the body, and that causes different diseases.”

She explains it to her patients this way:

“Our immune system is very complex, it has a lot of different types of cells, to protect us from bacteria and viruses and things that shouldn’t be attacking our body. But when it becomes hyperactive, it starts attacking parts of the body it shouldn’t.”

As a rheumatologist, Savani said patients often come in with symptoms that have been happening without explanation for a long time.

“Our job as a rheumatologist is to dig in deep to their history, to their story.”

Folks can find Dr. Savani at USA Mobile Diagnostic Center.