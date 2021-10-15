The Doctor Is In: The importance of well-child visits during COVID

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Megan DeShazo is a pediatrician, and she joined WKRG to talk about well-visits during a pandemic.

DeShazo said she has seen patients who are falling behind on their well-child visits during COVID-19. But those critical well-child visits are important to make sure that age appropriate screenings and vaccinations happen. DeShazo said, if no one in the home has COVID-19, to make and keep those important appointments.

For more information about COVID-19 precautions, why telemedicine isn’t a replacement for in-person well-child check-ups, and more, watch the video above.

