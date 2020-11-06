The Doctor Is In: Stress in Children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Nancy Wood from Children’s Medical Group joins WKRG News 5 again this week to discuss stress in children.
Here are some FAQs:
What are some overarching principles to help prevent stress?
-Create a strong sense of security
-Routine
-Rules
-Reasonable expectations
-Not letting your child see you during the most stressful times
-Allowing your child to see you frustrated and resolve the frustration/conflict
-Creating a relationship where your child knows they can confide in you/non-judgmental
-Allowing for down-time
What are some common stressors for children?
-Home life disturbances
-Friend disturbances
-School
-Overloading
-Self-consciousness (living up to expectations)
-Disasters that make the news
-Watching stressful shows
-Addictions to the screen
How do toddlers/young children show stress?
-Temper tantrums
-Sudden onset unusual behavior
School-aged children often appear to be stress-free, but how do they show stress?
-Trickiest age
-Often have outbursts when it is least expected (example, moving/death in the family…little to no reaction after hearing the news/major outburst later when everything is seemingly going well)
-Always listening, often misinterpret
-Children this age ask the question that they need to know the answer to- better not to overwhelm
-Always complaining of HA/abdominal pain
How do adolescents show stress?
-Often really hard on themselves
-Often fixate on a problem
-Becoming reclusive, change in personality
-Always tired
-HA/abdominal pain/general malaise
-Change in eating patterns
-Drugs
-New friend group
When could the signs of stress be a physical illness rather than a psychological problem?
-Encourage seeing the pediatrician in any situation where there is concern
-Abdominal pain- vomiting, diarrhea, blood in stool, weight loss
-Headache- vision changes, vomiting, forgetfulness, dizziness, clumsiness
-Fever would not be caused by stress
-Potty accidents in a previously potty trained child warrant evaluation by doc
Watch the full interview above.
