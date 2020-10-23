The Doctor is In: Risks of Breast Cancer

Mobile (WKRG) — Dr. Meshad with Southern Cancer Center sits down alongside WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales to talk about the risks of breast cancer.

For most women, the chance of developing breast cancer in their lifetime is 1 in 8, but for some women the risk is much higher. Southern Cancer Center offers High Risk Breast Cancer services on-site at our clinics to provide women with education, early detection, genetic counseling and oversight by our oncology providers.

