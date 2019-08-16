The Doctor Is In: Respiratory Infections and Strep Throat

WKRG News 5
by: WKRG Staff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Jonathan Holmes with Children’s Medical Group is talking about upper respiratory infections and strep throat.
THE DOCTOR IS IN: Dr. Jonathan Holmes with Children’s Medical Group is talking about upper respiratory infections and strep throat. Ask him your questions now!Posted by WKRG on Friday, August 16, 2019
THE DOCTOR IS IN: Dr. Jonathan Holmes with Children’s Medical Group is talking about upper respiratory infections and strep throat. Ask him your questions now!