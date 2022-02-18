MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Tyler McDonald from USA Health Center joined WKRG News 5 to talk about pediatric obesity and how it relates to bone health.

Dr. McDonald answered some questions we asked about the topic.

Talk to us a little bit about why obesity in children is such a concern as it relates to bone health.

“We hear things all the time about how obesity is related to things like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, things like that but what we don’t often hear much about is how obesity is related to our skeleton and how it relates to our bone health. As a pediatric orthopedic surgeon I treat orthopedic conditions and spine conditions in children, and I get the unique opportunity when I’m operating to actually see this bones, so I witness the affect of obesity on our overall bone health on a daily basis, especially practicing somewhere like Alabama where we are one of the worst states when it comes to childhood obesity. Friday, March 4 is actually World Obesity Day and so I think this time of year is a good time to bring light to some of the lesser known side effects of obesity on our health, specifically our skeleton, which I think is pretty important.”

What are some of those effects that you see when you get in and are able to look at those bones?

“We’re learning more and more about how obesity effects the skeleton each year. The skeleton obviously provides structure and form and helps us move, but one of it’s more important roles is its association with the endocrine system, the gut, the kidneys, and in this role the skeleton serves to kind of balance a lot of our minerals. It’s a huge reservoir of calcium, phosphorus, things that are cells need to survive. When you look at how obesity effects all of that, fat is actually a good thing, it releases hormones that have downstream effects of our bodies, but just like anything in life too much of a good thing is bad. When you have increased fat, or adipose tissue, you have increased release of these hormones that can do some bad stuff like leptin, which can directly decrease the bone mineral density in our bone mass. It’s actually a pretty big deal.”