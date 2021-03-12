The Doctor Is In: Orthopaedic Issues During Pregnancy

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Devon Walsh sits down with Dr. Joanne Baird, MD with Bayside Orthopaedic Sports Medicine & Rehab to discuss orthopaedic issues during pregnancy.

Below are some commonly asked questions:

What are some of the common orthopaedic problems you see in pregnant women and moms?

Low back pain

Osteitis Pubis – pelvic pain

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Plantar fasciitis

Meralgia paresthetica

Transient osteoporosis of the hip

Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow)

DeQuervain’s tenosynovitis (Mother’s wrist)

Patellofemoral syndrome

Why are pregnant women prone to these issues?

Added weight of baby, growing uterus and belly

Shifted venter of gravity

Added birth weight

Muscles have to work harder

Hormone changes, ligaments stretch, primarily in our pelvis

Relaxin is produced, a hormone, that relaxes the ligaments throughout our body. This helps prepare our pelvis to be able to deliver the baby

Joints are strained with added weight

The position of the baby will cause different pains throughout pregnancy and can affect the back pain or pelvic pain we have

Sometimes women struggle with swelling in the lower extremities and all over even and this contributes and aggravates nerves like in carpal tunnel, or our feet and plantar fasciitis. Women’s feet may increase in size and their arches are changed

Do they go away after pregnancy?

A lot of times yes

Some will linger on with new parenthood, now that we are lifting the baby over and over you are doing repetitive activities that you didn’t do before so tendon problems arise as well.

Most women who have had kids know that the weight doesn’t always disappear so easily, combine this with lack of sleep, frustrations and new stresses of parenthood and caring for a new baby, and the hormone swings the other way your mental health plays a role

I think some of these problems, the bone and joint aches, contribute to post partum depression. Our body changes so drastically throughout pregnancy and then after pregnancy we still go through changes and we are learning to be a mom.

For some reason moms and women love to talk about the best way to swaddle your baby, the tricks they have for having them fall asleep, breast feeding vs not breastfeeding, the best nipple and bottle, etc but no one talks about the body aches they experience. I mean we complain our back hurts but no one really expounds on these things and it plays into our mental health.

You’re not alone

What is the cause of the back pain? Is it ever concerning for anything else?

Our ligaments relax and stretch due to relaxin, to help prepare our body for delivery. This loosens our joints, including the joitns that connect our spine to the pelvis and lower extremities. People may feel less stable with walking and can contribut to pain with prolonged sitting, laying down, walking, bending over

The added weight as the baby grows shifts our center of gravity, and this strains our lumbar back muscles.

Additionally, the abdominal muscles are weakened as the belly stretches, contributing to back pain. Core strength is a key component in managing back pain

It can also be a sign of preterm labor, miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, etc

So it is important to discuss any concerns with your OB/GYN

Is it safe to work out during pregnancy?

Always want to check with your OB/GYN, they will know best based on risk factors during your pregnancy

Every pregnancy is different, even for a mother who is 2 kids, they can experience very different things between pregnancies

But yes, it is generally safe to continue to exercise, and it is actually good for you and the baby to do so

The recommendation is for at least 20-30 minutes of exercise at moderate intensity on all or most days of the week

Stay hydrated and eat enough nutrients to feed you and baby and ensure you are gaining appropriate weight

Doc is In FACEBOOK Questions:

How common is back pain during pregnancy?

About 60% of pregnant women experience LBP particularly posterior pelvic pain and lumbar pain.

Usually starts during second trimester and can get worse as your pregnancy progresses

May persist but post partum back pain usually gets better in a few months

True sciatica during pregnancy is not common, 1%

Who is at risk for LBP during pregnancy?

If you have had this pain before, either during a previous pregnancy or before prengnacy

Sedentary lifestyle

Not flexible

Weak back and abdominal muscles, core weak

Carrying twins or multi

High BMI

Previous spinal fusion or scoliosis in adolescence

Does LBP go away after pregnancy?

It often does but you can sprain or strain your back as a young mother too

This is because of continuous lifting a new baby and growing child up out of car seats, I mean just carrying those things is insane, breast feeding, etc.

Its is important to lift with your legs and not by bendin over with your back

Our weakened core after pregnancy contributes as well

What can you do to relieve LBP?

Exercise – weight training, stretching, swimming, prenatal yoga, walking, prlvic tilts

Bedrest is not helpful for any kind of back pain

Pay attention to your posture

Comfortable shoes

Be aware of movements that aggravate the pain

Avoid lying flat on your back

Lift through your knees, not bending your back

Take care of yourself, sleep, stretch, hydrate

Prenatal massage

Heating pads or warm tub

Sacral belt

Physical therapy

Acupuncture (prenatal)

What is carpal tunnel syndrome?

Condition where the median nerve of the wrist is compressed or pinched

Pain and tingling and numbness in the hand and fingers, primarily thumb, IF, MF and sometimes RF

Can be exacerbated by retention of fluids during pregnancy, particularly third trimester

Further burdened by excessive weight gait

Often well managed with night splints, ice compresses, and cortisone injections

Usually improves after delivery

What is plantar fasciitis?

It is inflammation of the thick band of tissue on the bottom of the foot connecting the heel to the toes

Often referred to as a heel spur but really has nothing much to do with a spur or not

It presents as stabbing pain in the heel , often worse with first steps in the am or after prolonged sitting and may get better throughout the day but bothersome again after prolonged standing and at end of day

Can be associated with rapid weight gain during pregnancy

Worse also with later stages of pregnancy

Treat with home stretching, ice, shoe inserts, night splints, and foot massage

Occasional we will give steroid injections if severe and interfering with mobility

What is meralgia paresthetica?

Not common, but seen in pregnancy and in people who are overweight

Caused by compression of the lateral femoral cutaneous nerve, a nerve in the anterior thigh that supplies sensation to the upper leg

When the baby grows, pressure against the nerve can create a patch of numbness on the thigh, even tingling or a burning sensation

Sometimes, steroid injections can help if the symptoms are severe

This usually resolves on its own after delivery

Osteitis Pubis?

This is an inflammatory condition affecting the bones in the front of the pelvis, the pubic symphysis

The junction of these bones of the pelvis can become inflamed during pregnancy due to added weight and position of the baby

The ligaments are affected by hormones, that stretch them and allow them to relax in preparation for birth

Tx it with ice or heat, NSAIDs if ok by your OB/GYN.

Simply staying off your feet can help reduce this pain

Pain is localized to the groin and front of the pelvis

Transient Osteoporosis of the hip, what is this?

This is associated with late term pregnancy

There can be temporary bone loss that significant weakens the hip joint

We don’t really know the cause

Hormones, added weight bearing stresses, and obstruction of small blood vessels around the hip are contributing factors

It presents as sudden onset of pain, typically front of the thigh or groin, the side of the hip or buttock

Treatment usually entails use of protected weight bearing, crutches or a walker

NSAIDs can help treat pain

Nutrition and calcium supplementation may help prevent excessive bone loss

What is the recommended calcium for pregnant women?

ACOG (American College of Obstetricians and gynecologists) recommends 1,000 mg per day for pregnant and lactating women that are breastfeeding.

Women 19 yrs or younger should get 1300 mg a day.

This is because our bone mineral density peaks in our mid 20’s

1000 mg is equivalent to three 8oz glasses of milk

If you are younger than 18 and pregnant then they recommend 1300 mg a day

Peri and post menopausal women are recommended 1200 mg

Important to take with Vit D in order to abs the calcium and if you are supplementing it needs to be broken into multiple doses typically 500 mg 2-3 times a day

Foods that are rich sources of calcium are milk, yogurt, and cheese. Non dairy food such as certain vegetables, kale, broccoli, Chinese cabbage

Grains have a small amount but are often fortified with calcium as are many fruit juices, tofu and cereals

Calcium carbonate and calcium citrate. Carbonate is best taken with food, citrate is eqally absorbed with or without food. Carbonate has 40% elemental calcium by weight and citrate 21%

Absorption is highest in doses 500mg or less

Some people have GI side effects with supplemental calcium and carbonate tends to be more associated with these.

Absorption changes as we age, it decreases as calcium intake increases

Vit D daily recommended doses 1000-4000 IU. Over the counter doses 600-2000 IU. >40% of US population is estimated to have a Vit D deficiency

DeQuervains tenosynovitis, what is that?

Inflammation of the tendon sheath that surrounds two tendons that run between the wrist and thumb.

Due to picking up and holding your kids

Causes pain, occasional swelling over the base of the thumb or the thumb side of the wrist.

Pain worse with gripping, grabbing or lifting something

Treatment often entails modification of activities, which can be hard for moms

Wrist brace can help, icing, NSAIDs (motrin is safe if lactating) or topical NSAID creams

Steroid injection

Surgery as last resort if no improvement, release the tendon sheath and decompress the swelling around the tendons

Lateral epicondylitis what is that? And how would I get it if I don’t get play tennis?

This is an overuse injury to the tendons that attach on the outside of the elbow. Not just from tennis

Its results in microtearing and degeneration of the tendons

These tendons help straighten your wrist so when these tendon attachments are injured or damaged any activity that requires these tendons to be active hurts – like lifting or gripping

Causes pain at the outside of the elbow

Even something as simple as a coffee cup – yeti sign

Can be excruciating and we know that moms need coffee!

This tendon is not good at healing

It can last months to a year or longer

Eccentric stretches, wrist splints, activity modification, NSAIDs, ice can help

Using your wrist with it supinated can help for lifting to avoid straining the extensor tendons

Steroid injections or PRP (platelet rich plasma) and even surgery are used for persistent cases

Patellofemoral syndrome is another common complaint in young moms, is this specific to mothers? or

Trying to get back in shape, are there any problems that mothers face?

Patellofemoral syndrome is a common problem that new mothers face, although its not limited to new mothers, it often plaques women of all ages

It is anterior knee pain as a result of the kneecap, your patella, not tracking perfectly in its groove on the femur

Sometimes you may feel or hear crunching or a rice crispy sensation, particularly with stairs or squats

Its hard to get back in shape after pregnancy, especially in early motherhood, and a common goal is losing that baby weight

It is easy to think that quick high intensity workouts will be the trick but these can set you up for injuries, particularly anterior knee pain

How do you avoid this and other problems?

For patellofemoral syndrome – things to avoid are deep squats, repetitive stairs and stair workouts, and activities where the feet are not on the ground (leg raises vice leg press)

Good things for anterior knee pain are quad, specifically VMO strengthening,core strength, and hip abductor strength. All contribute to proper patella tracking

Its important to not let your knee pass over your toes and to do proper technique when exercising.

Always stretch, stay hydrated, and take care of your self

Start slow and work up to higher intensity and increased weights if using weights

Ice after if you are sore

Rest

Seek guidance – ask your OB if pregnant, especially for back pain and pelvic pain

Talk to your primary care physician and see an orthopaedist like myself at Bayside

Watch the Facebook live video below for Q&A: